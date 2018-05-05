Aberdeen: Lewis Ferguson agrees pre-contract move from Hamilton

Hamilton midfielder Lewis Ferguson has made 14 appearances since breaking into the first team in January

Hamilton midfielder Lewis Ferguson has agreed a pre-contract move to Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been in negotiations with several suitors.

Ferguson missed Hamilton's 1-0 defeat to Dundee due to an ankle injury, but has been a regular in the staring line-up since making his debut in January.

"Lewis is a promising young player who I look forward to working with and developing," said Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

Ferguson, a product of Hamilton's youth academy, has made 14 appearances for the club.