Premier League results: Stoke relegated, West Brom still alive, Swansea lose

West Ham will be certain of safety if Southampton fail to beat Everton on Saturday

Stoke were relegated on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, with two of West Brom, Swansea, Southampton, Huddersfield and West Ham to join them.

Stoke's demise was confirmed in the early kick-off, as they surrendered the lead to lose 2-1 to Crystal Palace.

But Jake Livermore's dramatic late winner for West Brom against Tottenham ensured the Baggies stay alive for now after a 1-0 win.

They will be relegated if Southampton beat Everton in Saturday evening's game.

Elsewhere, Swansea lost 1-0 to Bournemouth, Ryan Fraser scoring to secure his side's top-flight status and leave their opponents one point above 18th-placed Southampton.

The Saints travel to Swansea on Tuesday in a match that could determine who survives. Only a draw would keep Albion alive, assuming they are not down already.

West Ham will be safe if Saints fail to beat Everton, after Joao Mario's goal and Mark Noble's stunner were enough to see off Leicester 2-0, and it would take an unlikely set of results for the Hammers to go down after they reached 38 points.

But Huddersfield are still in the mix to finish in the bottom three - they are just two points above Swansea with their game in hand - against champions Manchester City - on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Watford confirmed their safety with a 2-1 defeat of Newcastle, their goals coming from Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray.