Franck Evina (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
FC Köln v Bayern Munich
-
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 7Risse
- 5Maroh
- 3Heintz
- 23Horn
- 6Höger
- 17Clemens
- 41Koziello
- 14Hector
- 11ZollerBooked at 21mins
- 9Terodde
Substitutes
- 4Sörensen
- 8Jojic
- 13Osako
- 15Córdoba
- 18Kessler
- 20Özcan
- 39Pizarro
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 13Rafinha
- 19Rudy
- 8Javi Martínez
- 11Rodríguez
- 25Müller
- 9Lewandowski
- 18Evina
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 15Mai
- 20Götze
- 22Starke
- 24Tolisso
- 30Dorsch
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln).
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominique Heintz (1. FC Köln).
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marco Höger.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Franck Evina (FC Bayern München).
Vincent Koziello (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Simon Zoller following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Booking
Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln).
Attempt saved. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Dominique Heintz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Risse.
Attempt missed. Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dominique Heintz.
Attempt saved. Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Hector.
Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Clemens with a cross.
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Risse.
Attempt blocked. Franck Evina (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Clemens with a cross.
Attempt saved. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Hector with a headed pass.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.