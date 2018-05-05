German Bundesliga
Köln0Bayern Munich0

FC Köln v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Köln

  • 1Horn
  • 7Risse
  • 5Maroh
  • 3Heintz
  • 23Horn
  • 6Höger
  • 17Clemens
  • 41Koziello
  • 14Hector
  • 11ZollerBooked at 21mins
  • 9Terodde

Substitutes

  • 4Sörensen
  • 8Jojic
  • 13Osako
  • 15Córdoba
  • 18Kessler
  • 20Özcan
  • 39Pizarro

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 13Rafinha
  • 19Rudy
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 25Müller
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 18Evina

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 15Mai
  • 20Götze
  • 22Starke
  • 24Tolisso
  • 30Dorsch
Referee:
Bibiana Steinhaus

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Franck Evina (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln).

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominique Heintz (1. FC Köln).

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marco Höger.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Franck Evina (FC Bayern München).

Vincent Koziello (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marcel Risse (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Simon Zoller following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.

Booking

Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln).

Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln).

Attempt saved. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Dominique Heintz (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Risse.

Attempt missed. Simon Zoller (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dominique Heintz.

Attempt saved. Christian Clemens (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Hector.

Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Clemens with a cross.

Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Risse.

Attempt blocked. Franck Evina (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Clemens with a cross.

Attempt saved. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Hector with a headed pass.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th May 2018

  • Köln1. FC Köln0Bayern MunichBayern Munich0
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1MainzMainz 052
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1FreiburgSC Freiburg0
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0HamburgHamburg SV0
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg1SchalkeFC Schalke 041
  • HannoverHannover 961Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen0B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen0
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33264388236582
2Schalke331610751371458
3B Dortmund331510863441955
4Hoffenheim331410963461752
5B Leverkusen331410955421352
6RB Leipzig33148114850-250
7Stuttgart33146133135-448
8Frankfurt33138124244-247
9B Mgladbach33138124449-547
10Hertha Berlin331013104038243
11Augsburg331012114343042
12Werder Bremen33912123539-439
13Hannover33109144050-1039
14Mainz3399153750-1336
15Freiburg33712142954-2533
16Wolfsburg33515133144-1330
17Hamburg3378182749-2229
18Köln3358203363-3023
View full German Bundesliga table

