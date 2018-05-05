Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Hamburger SV 0.
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Hamburg SV
-
- From the section European Football
Hamburg, the only club not to have been relegated from the Bundesliga since the league was founded in 1963, must win on the last day and hope Wolfsburg lose to avoid automatic relegation.
A 3-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt leaves them next to bottom, two points behind Wolfsburg, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.
Hamburg are at home to mid-table Borussia Monchengladbach on 12 May.
Meanwhile, Wolfsburg - who lost 4-1 at RB Leipzig - host relegated Cologne.
Marius Wolf, Omar Mascarell and Alex Meier scored the Frankfurt goals, while Hamburg had two disallowed, the first following a review by the video assistant referee.
Elsewhere in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Schalke qualified for the group stage of the Champions League with a 2-1 win at Augsburg.
Thilo Kehrer scored both goals as Schalke secured runners-up spot behind champions Bayern Munich, who came from behind to win 3-1 at bottom club Cologne.
Bayern's scorers were James Rodriguez, Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso.
Poland striker Lewandowski needs one more goal to reach 30 in the German top flight this season.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 1Hrádecky
- 22ChandlerSubstituted forRussat 17'minutes
- 19Abraham
- 13SalcedoBooked at 36mins
- 24da Costa
- 5Fernandes
- 39Mascarell
- 15WillemsBooked at 28mins
- 27WolfSubstituted forGacinovicat 67'minutes
- 17Boateng
- 9HallerSubstituted forMeierat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Jovic
- 10Fabián
- 11Gacinovic
- 14Meier
- 23Russ
- 33Tawatha
- 37Zimmermann
Hamburg
- 13Pollersbeck
- 24SakaiSubstituted forMüllerat 79'minutes
- 9Papadopoulos
- 28Jung
- 6dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 29Steinmann
- 14Hunt
- 8Holtby
- 20EkdalSubstituted forKosticat 45'minutes
- 43ItoSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 45'minutes
- 7Wood
Substitutes
- 1Mathenia
- 4van Drongelen
- 15Waldschmidt
- 17Kostic
- 18Jatta
- 23Salihovic
- 27Müller
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 51,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Hamburger SV 0.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Julian Pollersbeck.
Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Omar Mascarell.
Attempt missed. Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Hamburger SV) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Marco Russ.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Hamburger SV 0. Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Abraham with a cross following a fast break.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Hunt (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Hamburger SV) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Holtby with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Danny da Costa.
Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Offside, Hamburger SV. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but Lewis Holtby is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Alexander Meier replaces Sébastien Haller.
Attempt saved. Lewis Holtby (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolai Müller.
Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Jetro Willems.
Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jetro Willems.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Nicolai Müller replaces Gotoku Sakai.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Hunt (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyriakos Papadopoulos with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gotoku Sakai.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Hamburger SV 0. Omar Mascarell (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic.
Attempt saved. Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Attempt saved. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Gideon Jung (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Aaron Hunt (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Offside, Hamburger SV. Douglas Santos tries a through ball, but Lewis Holtby is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matti Steinmann.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Omar Mascarell.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic replaces Marius Wolf.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.
Attempt saved. Bobby Wood (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt.
Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jetro Willems.
Attempt saved. Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Hunt.
Matti Steinmann (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.