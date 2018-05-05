RB Leipzig 4-1 Wolfsburg

From the section

Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund last August from Manchester City for around £10m

Everton's Ademola Lookman scored twice for RB Leipzig while England youth international Jadon Sancho set up a Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund.

England Under-21 forward Lookman, 20, netted his third and fourth goals in Germany's top flight since joining Leipzig on loan in January.

Timo Werner and Jean-Kevin Augustin also scored as they beat Wolfsburg 4-1.

Sancho, 18, provided an assist for Maximilian Philipp as third-placed Dortmund lost 2-1 at home to Mainz.

The visitors secured Bundesliga survival with the result.

Sancho was a regular in Manchester City's youth sides last season - scoring 20 goals in 35 games.

However, he stopped training with the club earlier this season to force a move.

City did not give him permission to speak to any British clubs and a long-term deal was agreed with Dortmund.

Sancho scored his first goal for the side in a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on 21 April.

He has now provided four assists in the Bundesliga.

Ademola Lookman has started four Premier League games for Everton since joining for £10m from Charlton in January 2017