RB Leipzig 4-1 Wolfsburg

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund against Mainz
Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund last August from Manchester City for around £10m

Everton's Ademola Lookman scored twice for RB Leipzig while England youth international Jadon Sancho set up a Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund.

England Under-21 forward Lookman, 20, netted his third and fourth goals in Germany's top flight since joining Leipzig on loan in January.

Timo Werner and Jean-Kevin Augustin also scored as they beat Wolfsburg 4-1.

Sancho, 18, provided an assist for Maximilian Philipp as third-placed Dortmund lost 2-1 at home to Mainz.

The visitors secured Bundesliga survival with the result.

Sancho was a regular in Manchester City's youth sides last season - scoring 20 goals in 35 games.

However, he stopped training with the club earlier this season to force a move.

City did not give him permission to speak to any British clubs and a long-term deal was agreed with Dortmund.

Sancho scored his first goal for the side in a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on 21 April.

He has now provided four assists in the Bundesliga.

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman has started four Premier League games for Everton since joining for £10m from Charlton in January 2017

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 3Fernandes da Silva JuniorSubstituted forLaimerat 69'minutes
  • 44Kampl
  • 31Demme
  • 24KaiserSubstituted forSchmitzat 89'minutes
  • 18Lookman
  • 29AugustinSubstituted forPoulsenat 67'minutes
  • 11Werner

  • 9Poulsen
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 20Schmitz
  • 26Stierlin
  • 27Laimer
  • 28Mvogo

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 5Bruma
  • 31KnocheSubstituted forDimataat 45'minutes
  • 17Uduokhai
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 2de Asevedo Furtado
  • 27Arnold
  • 11DidaviBooked at 66minsSubstituted forRexhbecajat 68'minutes
  • 8Steffen
  • 14Origi
  • 21BrekaloSubstituted forMalliat 78'minutes

  • 9Dimata
  • 10Malli
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 16Blaszczykowski
  • 20Grün
  • 25Brooks
  • 37Rexhbecaj
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
41,487

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Match ends, RB Leipzig 4, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 4, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Attempt saved. Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by William.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Benno Schmitz replaces Dominik Kaiser.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominik Kaiser.

Foul by Jeffrey Bruma (VfL Wolfsburg).

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Dominik Kaiser (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Dayotchanculle Upamecano.

Attempt saved. Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Renato Steffen.

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yunus Malli replaces Josip Brekalo.

Foul by Elvis Rexhbecaj (VfL Wolfsburg).

Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

William (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer replaces Bernardo.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Elvis Rexhbecaj replaces Daniel Didavi.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Jean-Kévin Augustin.

Booking

Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bernardo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg).

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 4, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diego Demme with a through ball.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Kevin Kampl.

Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Didavi.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Landry Dimata (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner following a fast break.

Saturday 5th May 2018

