Motherwell 1-5 St Johnstone: Steven MacLean says farewell hat-trick 'a dream'

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean said scoring a hat-trick against Motherwell in his last game for the club "is what dreams are made of".

MacLean, who joins Hearts in the summer, will sit out St Johnstone's next game away to Hamilton because of the artificial surface and is suspended for the final game of the season.

"When I woke up this morning I didn't think I would be signing off with that," MacLean said.

"To get a hat-trick was fantastic."

MacLean was named captain for the day at Fir Park, and scored twice in the first-half before completing his hat-trick after the break.

Steven Anderson and David McMillan also scored in the 5-1 win, with Gael Bigirimana scoring a consolation goal for the Scottish Cup finalists.

The hat-trick brings to an end MacLean's six-year spell at St Johnstone, during which he scored in the 2014 Scottish Cup final win over Dundee United.

"It was great to send the fans home happy because they've been great with me," the 35-year-old forward said.

"I have a great relationship with everybody at the club so I am so happy to go off that way and I wish them every success in the future.

"It has been a great six years. When I first went, if you'd told me all this was going to happen I would have bitten your hand off for it. Great memories and played with some great guys. I made great friends over the years.

"To score a goal in the cup final and to win the Scottish Cup for the first time in St Johnstone's history is what every body dreams of growing up. That's the highlight but it shows you how well we've done that this has been our worst season but we can still finish seventh.

"I'm not going [to Hearts] to chill out, it's to give everything I've got to produce the goods. Hopefully I can do well."