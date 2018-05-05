St Paul's win historic fifth successive Upton after 2-0 win over Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Jersey Premiership champions St Paul's made history they won a fifth successive Upton Park Trophy as Channel Island football champions.
The Saints, who won a record fifth-successive Jersey title last Sunday, beat Guernsey Priaulx league champions Rovers 2-0 at The Track.
Jersey's Muratti captain Jack Boyle gave his side a 65th minute lead.
Kieran Lester got the second goal two minutes from the final whistle as saints sealed an 11th Upton.
A Guernsey side has not been crowned Channel Island champions since Northerners beat Jersey Scottish 4-0 to win the Upton in 2012.