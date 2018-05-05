St Paul's win historic fifth successive Upton after 2-0 win over Rovers

From the section

Jack Boyle will hope for more success against Guernsey opposition when he captains the island side in the Muratti later this month

Jersey Premiership champions St Paul's made history they won a fifth successive Upton Park Trophy as Channel Island football champions.

The Saints, who won a record fifth-successive Jersey title last Sunday, beat Guernsey Priaulx league champions Rovers 2-0 at The Track.

Jersey's Muratti captain Jack Boyle gave his side a 65th minute lead.

Kieran Lester got the second goal two minutes from the final whistle as saints sealed an 11th Upton.

A Guernsey side has not been crowned Channel Island champions since Northerners beat Jersey Scottish 4-0 to win the Upton in 2012.