Coventry City v Notts County

Marc McNulty is Coventry's top scorer this season, with 26 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions

Coventry defender Jordan Willis and striker Max Biamou are expected to be fit after illness as the Sky Blues start their maiden play-off campaign.

City host Notts County in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final after clinching their first top-six finish since 1970.

The Magpies finished one place and two points above Coventry in the table.

On-loan forward Mason Bennett will not feature for the visitors because of a hamstring injury.

Coventry are aiming to seal an immediate return to League One while Notts County are hoping to end their three-season stay in the fourth tier.

Coventry manager Mark Robins:

"We are not going to worry about what may or may not happen, we are just going to work as well as we can do.

"The quality is there - the players just need to embrace it and enjoy it. We have got a plan and we just need to stick to it.

"If you are still in the tie for the second leg then you have to be happy because it is two games."

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan:

"Every game I try to keep a level of consistency but there's no hiding place now. If we win these next two we go to Wembley.

"For me, it's about making sure I give the lads the right direction to help them do themselves - and all of us - proud.

"I was very lucky to play in two play-offs and one of those was in my first season as a player, so to be replicating that as a manager is magnificent."

Match facts