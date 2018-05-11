Lincoln City v Exeter City
-
Lincoln City full-back Neal Eardley should be fit despite picking up a knock in the draw with Yeovil.
Fellow defender Sam Habergham could return after three games out and midfielder Lee Frecklington also hopes to come back in aftera recent knock against Accrington.
Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale has no new injury or suspension concerns.
Defenders Jordan Moore-Taylor and Craig Woodman and midfielder Ryan Harley are all in contention for the Grecians.
Match facts
- Both sides won a match apiece against each other in League Two this season, with Lincoln coming from behind to win their home game 3-2.
- Exeter have won four of their past five meetings with Lincoln, though they did lose the most recent encounter.
- This is Lincoln's sixth appearance in the Football League play-offs - they had previously appeared in five consecutive seasons in the fourth tier between 2002-03 and 2006-07, losing finals in 2003 and 2005.
- The team finishing seventh has won the play-offs in five of the past eight League Two campaigns, including each of the past two.
- This is Exeter's second appearance in the Football League play-offs - they were losing finalists against Blackpool last season.
- The team finishing fourth has only won promotion to League One in one of the past nine seasons, with Fleetwood Town doing so in 2013-14.
- Exeter faced more shots than any other League Two side in 2017-18 (591) while Lincoln faced the fewest shots on target in the division (154).
- Jayden Stockley has scored seven goals in his past eight games for Exeter coming into the play-offs.