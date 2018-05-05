Juventus 3-1 Bologna

Italian Serie A
Juventus came from behind with three second-half goals to beat Bologna and put them just one win away from a seventh successive Serie A title.

But Juve could be crowned champions on Sunday if Torino beat second-placed Napoli, who are seven points behind.

Simone Verdi had put Bologna ahead with a first-half penalty but a Sebastien de Maio own goal drew Juve level.

Sami Khedira's strike 12 minutes later turned the game in Juve's favour before Paulo Dybala added a third.

Bologna took the lead on the half-hour mark when Verdi converted from the spot after Daniele Rugani had brought down Lorenzo Crisetig in the box.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Gonzalo Higuain had the best chances to equalise for Juventus in the first half but it was an own goal that eventually brought them level when De Maio turned the ball into his own net.

Emil Krafth had a chance to give Bologna the lead once again but Gianluigi Buffon touched his effort onto the post.

Khedira scored from close range to put Massimiliano Allegri's side ahead before Dybala wrapped up the victory six minutes later.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 7CuadradoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 72'minutes
  • 15Barzagli
  • 24RuganiBooked at 26mins
  • 22Asamoah
  • 6Khedira
  • 8Marchisio
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 45'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Higuaín
  • 12Alex SandroSubstituted forBernardeschiat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Benatia
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 23Szczesny
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi

Bologna

  • 83Mirante
  • 4KrafthSubstituted forTorosidisat 60'minutes
  • 15Mbaye
  • 26Romagnoli
  • 6De Maio
  • 33Keita
  • 16PoliBooked at 18mins
  • 12CrisetigBooked at 61mins
  • 2Nagy
  • 9VerdiSubstituted forDestroat 73'minutes
  • 19AvenattiSubstituted forPalacioat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Da Costa
  • 8Orsolini
  • 10Destro
  • 11Krejci
  • 14Di Francesco
  • 17Valencia
  • 21Falletti
  • 24Palacio
  • 25Masina
  • 35Torosidis
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 3, Bologna 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Bologna 1.

Attempt missed. Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cheick Keita (Bologna).

Booking

Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simone Romagnoli (Bologna).

Foul by Andrea Barzagli (Juventus).

Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Alex Sandro.

Attempt missed. Mattia Destro (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sebastien De Maio.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.

Attempt saved. Mattia Destro (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrea Poli.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Mattia Destro replaces Simone Verdi because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Simone Verdi (Bologna) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Stephan Lichtsteiner replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Bologna 1. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Lorenzo Crisetig (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Rodrigo Palacio replaces Felipe Avenatti.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Bologna 1. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Verdi (Bologna).

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Simone Verdi (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Lorenzo Crisetig (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lorenzo Crisetig (Bologna).

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Emil Krafth.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Attempt saved. Emil Krafth (Bologna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus36294384236191
2Napoli35266371264584
3Roma35217759283170
4Lazio35217784434170
5Inter Milan351812558263266
6AC Milan361791050401060
7Atalanta351610955361958
8Sampdoria35166135554154
9Fiorentina351591150381254
10Torino351114104842647
11Genoa35118163037-741
12Bologna36116193949-1039
13Sassuolo35910162657-3137
14Udinese35104214659-1334
15Crotone3597193660-2434
16Cagliari3596203160-2933
17SPAL35614153356-2332
18Chievo35710183157-2631
19Hellas Verona3674252975-4625
20Benevento3553273281-4918
View full Italian Serie A table

