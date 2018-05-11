Scunthorpe United v Rotherham United

Scunthorpe's Hakeeb Adelakun (left) has 11 League One assists this term, while Michael Smith has scored six goals for Rotherham since joining in January

Nick Daws' Scunthorpe United host Rotherham United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

The Iron may recall Duane Holmes and Ivan Toney, who were both rested for the draw with Bradford last time out.

Rotherham also have a fully fit squad, with winger Joe Newell available after overcoming a groin injury.

Paul Warne's biggest selection headache is likely to come at left-back, with Ben Purrington and Joe Mattock in contention for the starting spot.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We're really trying to get the lads just to play the same way they've always played.

"I want the lads to smile, I want them to enjoy the occasion - I think life's too short to wait until tomorrow.

"I'm not setting up defensively, I'm not setting up to hold on to a 0-0 - the lads haven't played like that all year and we don't draw many games."

Scunthorpe caretaker boss Nick Daws told BBC Radio Humberside:

"Getting to the Championship would be the single biggest achievement in my coaching career.

"I expect there to be many bumps in the road over the 180+ minutes, because that's what a game of football provides you with.

"Our players have got some experience, those that played in it last year have got some experiences that I'm sure will only stand them in good stead."

Match facts