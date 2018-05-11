Scunthorpe United v Rotherham United
Nick Daws' Scunthorpe United host Rotherham United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.
The Iron may recall Duane Holmes and Ivan Toney, who were both rested for the draw with Bradford last time out.
Rotherham also have a fully fit squad, with winger Joe Newell available after overcoming a groin injury.
Paul Warne's biggest selection headache is likely to come at left-back, with Ben Purrington and Joe Mattock in contention for the starting spot.
Rotherham manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"We're really trying to get the lads just to play the same way they've always played.
"I want the lads to smile, I want them to enjoy the occasion - I think life's too short to wait until tomorrow.
"I'm not setting up defensively, I'm not setting up to hold on to a 0-0 - the lads haven't played like that all year and we don't draw many games."
Scunthorpe caretaker boss Nick Daws told BBC Radio Humberside:
"Getting to the Championship would be the single biggest achievement in my coaching career.
"I expect there to be many bumps in the road over the 180+ minutes, because that's what a game of football provides you with.
"Our players have got some experience, those that played in it last year have got some experiences that I'm sure will only stand them in good stead."
Match facts
- Rotherham won both league games against Scunthorpe this season, 2-0 at home and 2-1 at Glanford Park - their first league double since 1983-84.
- In fact, that loss at Glanford Park was the Iron's first in seven home games against the Millers, after a six-game unbeaten run in the league (W3 D3).
- Rotherham finished fourth in League One this season. The team that has finished fourth has gone on to reach the play-off final in six of the past seven League One seasons, winning it on four occasions in this run.
- In contrast, the team that finished fifth has not won promotion via the play-offs since Barnsley in 2006.
- Hakeeb Adelakun provided 11 assists during the League One 2017-18 season; only Graham Carey (12), Jack Payne (12), Stephen McLaughlin (13) and Marcus Maddison (16) recorded more.
- Michael Smith has scored six league goals for Rotherham since joining in January, more than any other Millers player in that period.
- Scunthorpe are in their third Football League play-off campaign in the third tier. The Iron lost out in 2017 to Millwall at the semi-final stage, although in 2009 they beat the Lions 3-2 in the final at Wembley.
- Rotherham's only previous play-off appearance in the third tier was in 2014, beating Leyton Orient 4-3 on penalties to reach the Championship.