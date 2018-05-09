Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Charlton Athletic have failed to score in three of their last six home games

Lee Bowyer's Charlton, who came sixth in League One, kick off this year's EFL play-offs at home to Shrewsbury, who finished third, 16 points better off.

The Addicks have winger Tariqe Fosu back in training after his hamstring strain and in contention to play,

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst will revert to his strongest line-up after rotating over the final few league games once hopes of automatic promotion had gone.

The biggest worry is who will replace inspirational captain Abu Ogogo.

Ogogo has missed the final two months of the season with a knee injury.

Hurst also has a decision to make over who plays up front - 14-goal top scorer Stefan Payne or target man Carlton Morris, who has not scored in 11 games.

Match facts

Both games between Charlton and Shrewsbury this season ended in a 2-0 win to the away side, with these two sides meeting as recently as April.

The team that has finished sixth has gone on to win the play-off final in each of the last two League One seasons. The team finishing in third place has only gained promotion once in the last seven seasons (Preston, 2014-15).

Shrewsbury had the second-best defence in League One - conceding just 39 goals, with 12 of those goals coming in the first half - a league-low total.

Since Lee Bowyer took charge of the Addicks in March, only fellow promotion hunters Scunthorpe (4) have conceded fewer goals than the south London side (5).

Town will be making their fourth appearance in the EFL play-offs. However, they are yet to gain promotion this way after losing in the League Two final in 2007 and 2009 and falling at the semi-final stage in 2011.

This will be Charlton's first venture in the play-offs since 2010, losing out to Swindon on penalties in the League One play-off semi-final. The Addicks' previous play-off campaign prior to that was in 1998, when they famously won the final 7-6 on penalties after a 4-4 draw with Sunderland to reach the Premier League.

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer:

"It might be a good thing that we lost at Rochdale. We had won three on the spin before that and, at times, what players can do is start to think they are invincible and think they can turn it on and off.

"You have to be on it 100%, every day. And I've said to the lads they have done everything I asked them to.

"When I first came in I told them they were going to get us in the play-offs. I'm proud of them and they should be proud of themselves."

Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst:

"Of course, it's going to be tough. Whoever you play it will be tough. If they've finished fourth, fifth or sixth, it's not like you're going to play somebody not very good.

"Everybody's got to be ready. We've seen enough games where subs can be make a difference.

"I'm not looking particularly at one person to be a hero. I'm looking at 11, 12, 13, maybe 16 or 17 heroes over the course of the two games."