Match ends, Sporting CP 0, Benfica 0.
Sporting Lisbon 0-0 Benfica
Porto were crowned champions of Portugal for the first time since 2013 after the Lisbon derby between Sporting and Benfica ended in stalemate.
Benfica needed to win to keep alive their hopes of a fifth successive league title.
But a goalless draw left them four points behind leaders Porto, who have a game in hand, with just one game left.
The result secured goalkeeper Iker Casillas with his first title since leaving Real Madrid for Porto in 2015.
Only the top two teams qualify for the Champions League and with one game to go Benfica and Sporting, who are second and third, both have 78 points.
Benfica's final match of the season is at home to lowly Moreirense on 13 May while Sporting are away at sixth-placed Maritimo on the same day.
Line-ups
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 92PicciniBooked at 61mins
- 4Coates
- 22Mathieu
- 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forAgbenyenuat 90'minutes
- 14CarvalhoSubstituted forAcuñaat 63'minutes
- 16Battaglia
- 77Batalha Martins
- 8Borges FernandesBooked at 90mins
- 20RuizSubstituted forMisicat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 28Dost
Substitutes
- 9Acuña
- 13Ristovski
- 15Agbenyenu
- 18Salin
- 25Petrovic
- 27Misic
- 40Montero
Benfica
- 30Semedo Varela
- 8Pereira dos Santos
- 66Gato Alves Dias
- 33JardelBooked at 72mins
- 3Grimaldo
- 5Fejsa
- 7Samaris
- 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forSalvioat 66'minutes
- 17ZivkovicSubstituted forGonçalves Oliveiraat 81'minutes
- 27Rafa SilvaSubstituted forCerviat 88'minutes
- 9Jiménez
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 4Luisão
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 14Seferovic
- 18Salvio
- 22Cervi
- 55Parks
- Referee:
- Carlos Xistra
- Attendance:
- 49,339
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sporting CP 0, Benfica 0.
Rui Patrício (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jardel (Benfica).
Booking
Josip Misic (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josip Misic (Sporting CP).
Jardel (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).
Douglas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eduardo Salvio following a set piece situation.
Booking
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bas Dost (Sporting CP).
Rúben Dias (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andreas Samaris (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Sporting CP. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).
Douglas (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Lumor Agbenyenu replaces Fábio Coentrão.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Franco Cervi replaces Rafa.
Delay in match Fábio Coentrão (Sporting CP) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Douglas (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonas.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Josip Misic replaces Bryan Ruiz.
Jeremy Mathieu (Sporting CP).
Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Jonas replaces Andrija Zivkovic.
Attempt missed. Bryan Ruiz (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Jardel.
Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP).
Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gelson Martins (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Douglas (Benfica).
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Jardel.
Booking
Jardel (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jardel (Benfica).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Douglas (Benfica) because of an injury.