Scottish Premiership
Hibernian12:30Rangers
Venue: Easter Road

Hibernian v Rangers

Dylan McGeouch and Josh Windass
Hibs have beaten Rangers twice this season - but not at Easter Road

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle will miss the final Premiership match of the season against Rangers due to a hamstring problem.

David Gray is pushing for his first appearance in six months, goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw remains out.

Rangers' Ross McCrorie and Alfredo Morelos are suspended while Graham Dorrans is injured.

Josh Windass has rejoined training but Wes Foderingham, Declan John and Ryan Jack remain absent due to injuries.

STATISTICS

  • Hibs have won just three of their last 20 top-flight games against Rangers (D3 L14), but two came in the last three metings.
  • Rangers have won each of their last six trips to Hibs in the Premiership and are unbeaten in 13 such visits to Easter Road (W10 D3).
  • This will be the third occasion the two sides have met on the final day of a Scottish Premiership season, with Rangers winning both of the previous encounters.
  • This will be the fourth consecutive occasion Rangers will be ending a Premiership season away from home, winning each of the previous three.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Interim Rangers manager Jimmy Nicholl: "We've lost too many games this year. If standards (at Rangers) are about trying to win every game then they have slipped as we've lost too many.

"We'll get them ready and sorted for Sunday and whatever their futures hold, it will be good for some and other ones will have to buck their ideas up. They are going to have to if they want to stay here and I hope they do."

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic372410373244982
2Aberdeen37217955371870
3Rangers372161071452669
4Hibernian371812757411666
5Kilmarnock371511114847156
6Hearts371213123938149
7Motherwell37129164049-945
8St Johnstone37129164152-1145
9Dundee37116203656-2039
10Hamilton3796224765-1833
11Partick Thistle3779213061-3130
12Ross County37610213961-2228
View full Scottish Premiership table

