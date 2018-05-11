Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian

There is yet to be a home win in meetings between Hearts and Killie this season

Hearts will seek Scottish Professional Football League permission to include players that have returned from development loans in Sunday's squad.

Hearts have several players injured, including Danny Amankwaa, Demetri Mitchell and Joaquim Adao while Kyle Lafferty is a doubt against Kilmarnock.

And Christophe Berra, Steven Naismith and Michael Smith are all banned.

Killie also have a suspended player in Gary Dicker, while Kirk Broadfoot is a doubt but Alan Power could return.

Jordan Jones, Rory McKenzie and Steven Smith remain unavailable for the hosts.

Hearts sent goalkeeper Kelby Mason, defenders Kyle and Liam Smith and forward Nikolay Todorov out on loan earlier this season and the four players were most recently with clubs that have now completed their season's fixtures.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "When I came in originally, I thought we'd be involved in a relegation fight at this point, so to be where we are, to be competitive with all the teams in the top six has been great.

"But the players deserve all the plaudits. Maybe I'm the one who sits up here getting all the praise because I spend more time in front of the media.

"But the players deserve the credit as they have been fantastic. Hopefully, on Sunday we can give the Kilmarnock fans a good finish to the season."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I don't know if I've got a team to put on the field. It looks like we have 15 fit players and three of them are goalies.

"I don't know what to do. It does look like I am going to be playing a number of really young players.

"Some of the young lads will certainly do a good job for us, but trying to get a core of players who understand the league and know the game and can help the young players, that's where I am struggling.

"This is unprecedented. I have had a situation before where we had a game called off through an illness that swept through the whole team, but I can't remember a situation where there were so many injuries."