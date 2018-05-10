Celtic v Aberdeen

Leigh Griffiths (left) and Craig Gordon have both missed Celtic's previous two matches

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Craig Gordon is "highly unlikely" to face Aberdeen on Sunday but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is confident of having him back for the Scottish Cup final.

The Scotland goalkeeper, 35, has missed two games with a knee problem.

Scott Bain deputised for a 3-1 win at Hearts and Wednesday's goalless draw at home to Kilmarnock.

"Our plan was to close him down for the three games this week and see how he is at the beginning of next week," said Rodgers of Gordon's recovery.

"It was just a case of getting Scott some game time as well and letting Craig try to give it every possible chance because he is a big player for us."

Rodgers expects striker Leigh Griffiths to be available for Sunday after also missing the past two matches with tonsillitis.

"He should be back, yes," said the Northern Irishman. "He is back in training and hopefully available for the weekend."

Celtic played without a recognised striker in the stalemate against Killie, with Odsonne Edouard out with a hamstring injury and Moussa Dembele rested as a precaution.

Rodgers has already indicated that Dembele will feature against the Dons in the final league game of the season as the champions warm up for their cup final date with Motherwell on 19 May.