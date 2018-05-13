Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic
-
Scottish Championship
Attempt saved. Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Liam Burt replaces Andy Stirling.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Calum Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Garry Fleming.
Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dougie Hill (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.
Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Alloa Athletic 0.