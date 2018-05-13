Women's Super League 1
Everton Ladies14:00B'ham City Ladies
Venue: The Select Security Stadium

Everton Ladies v Birmingham City Ladies

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies16115039112838
2Man City Women16102443172632
3Reading Women1794439172231
4Arsenal Women1694330171331
5Liverpool Ladies179172824428
6B'ham City Ladies168262617926
7Bristol City Women1651101239-2716
8Everton Ladies1642101924-514
9Sunderland Ladies1641111337-2413
10Yeovil Town Ladies160214147-462
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories