Everton Ladies v Birmingham City Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Ladies
|16
|11
|5
|0
|39
|11
|28
|38
|2
|Man City Women
|16
|10
|2
|4
|43
|17
|26
|32
|3
|Reading Women
|17
|9
|4
|4
|39
|17
|22
|31
|4
|Arsenal Women
|16
|9
|4
|3
|30
|17
|13
|31
|5
|Liverpool Ladies
|17
|9
|1
|7
|28
|24
|4
|28
|6
|B'ham City Ladies
|16
|8
|2
|6
|26
|17
|9
|26
|7
|Bristol City Women
|16
|5
|1
|10
|12
|39
|-27
|16
|8
|Everton Ladies
|16
|4
|2
|10
|19
|24
|-5
|14
|9
|Sunderland Ladies
|16
|4
|1
|11
|13
|37
|-24
|13
|10
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|16
|0
|2
|14
|1
|47
|-46
|2
