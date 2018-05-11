Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Jason Puncheon could play for the first time in 2018 after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace full-back Joel Ward is expected to be available to face West Brom despite being substituted with an ankle problem last weekend.

Jason Puncheon could also be in contention for his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on New Year's Eve.

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore admits he may make changes to his relegated side.

Injured midfielders Gareth Barry and James Morrison are the only absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "The opposing managers have revived the fortunes of their respective clubs but whereas Roy Hodgson had enough time to work a miracle, Darren Moore's appointment obviously came too late to save West Brom.

"Moore will discuss his future after this game with Albion's board, who publically praised him this week for restoring some pride at the club with his unbeaten five-match spell in charge.

"A similar run of form has propelled Crystal Palace to the cusp of a top-10 finish that seemed far-fetched after they lost their first seven fixtures without scoring.

"Since Hodgson became manager in September, Palace have only lost three games against teams outside the top six. The 70-year-old's nomination for manager of the season underlines his redemption after being castigated in the wake of England's Euro 2016 exit against Iceland."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "I am very proud of what the players and the staff have done.

"We have spent the whole season fighting relegation, and were relegated after seven games in most people's eyes.

"For the club to think about anything other than stabilising and improving the team to not be in this position, I would say be happy that we are still in the Premier League."

West Bromwich Albion caretaker coach Darren Moore: "It's been a bizarre season really, absolutely bizarre. In pre-season, nobody could have foreseen what was to come but I said from the start when I came in, you can't cry over spilt milk.

"It was about looking forward to the future, focusing on the final six weeks and to try to get continuity, togetherness, unity and team spirit - all things which go in tandem with a team moving successfully forward.

"It's probably seen as a disastrous season but I think we all agree that we've finished on a real positive in the last few games. It would be great to finish on an unbeaten run."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going for a surprise here, because I think the Baggies will win. Their form under caretaker manager Darren Moore has been superb.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have only won three of their last 14 home league games against West Brom (D6, L5).

The home side has failed to score in each of the last three meetings.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are the first top-flight team for 118 years to avoid relegation despite losing their first seven matches of the season.

They have gone five matches without defeat and earned 14 points from their past seven fixtures (W4, D2, L1).

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last 13 league games against opponents in the bottom half of the table (W5, D8).

Wilfried Zaha has scored four goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies are vying to earn three successive away wins for the first time in the Premier League. They last achieved the feat in any division 10 years ago.

West Brom are unbeaten in all five Premier League games under Darren Moore (W3, D2).

Albion's tally of three wins in four games is as many as they managed in the previous 42 league matches dating back to March last year.

They have dropped 26 points from winning positions this season, the highest tally in the Premier League.

Albion have only won one of their previous 11 games on the final day of a Premier League campaign, beating Portsmouth in 2004-05 to avoid relegation.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 56% Probability of away win: 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.