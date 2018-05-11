Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss both the Champions League final and the World Cup because of an ankle injury

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss Sunday's visit of Brighton, and the Champions League final and World Cup, after undergoing ankle surgery.

Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also absent but Adam Lallana might return following a hamstring injury.

Brighton could recall top scorer Glenn Murray, who was an unused substitute for the defeat at Manchester City.

Izzy Brown and Steve Sidwell are the only absentees with long-term knee and back injuries respectively.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Kiev can wait - Liverpool have one last job to finish off first. A draw would be enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to secure a return to the Champions League next season at the expense of Chelsea.

"The Reds' recent league form may have been patchy, but it's hard to imagine that Chelsea are expecting much good news.

"Liverpool have beaten Brighton 5-1 and 6-1 in their last two meetings - with the Seagulls scoring three own goals on their last trip to Anfield six years ago.

"That's not to say that Chris Hughton's side are a pushover - but their job is done, and their fans will be celebrating come what may on Sunday, with successive top-flight seasons secured for the first time in 35 years."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool's superior goal difference means they only need a point to be sure of finishing above Chelsea and making the top four, and I think the Reds will get the result they need.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the last four meetings, including a 5-1 triumph in the reverse fixture in December.

Brighton have won just four of the 26 all-time meetings, losing 14 and drawing eight.

Liverpool

If Liverpool avoid defeat, it will be a record seventh time they've remained unbeaten at home across an entire top-flight season.

Liverpool have won only one of their last five league games, drawing three and losing one.

Only Manchester City (105) have scored more league goals than Liverpool's 80 this season.

Mohamed Salah needs just one goal to set a new record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season - he currently has 31.

The Egyptian has failed to score in two consecutive Premier League games for only the second time this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have only won one of their last nine games in all competitions, drawing three and losing five.

The Seagulls have gone 12 Premier League away matches without a win since beating Swansea on 4 November (D4, L8).

They and West Brom are the division's joint-lowest scorers away from home with just 10 goals.

Glenn Murray has been involved in a goal in all three of his Premier League games against Liverpool, with two goals and one assist.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 3-0 Probability of draw: 9% Probability of home win: 87% Probability of away win: 4%

