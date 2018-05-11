Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Tottenham's Harry Kane has already scored two hat-tricks against Leicester in his career.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Serge Aurier, Mousa Dembele, Kieran Trippier and Victor Wanyama all face fitness tests.

Eric Dier returns after missing the win over Newcastle through illness, but Harry Winks remains unavailable.

Leicester are still without Ben Chilwell, Robert Huth, Daniel Amartey, Vicente Iborra, Wilfred Ndidi, Matty James and Shinji Okazaki.

Danny Simpson and Kasper Schmeichel could also miss out, and Marc Albrighton is suspended.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Tottenham's last ever Premier League game at Wembley could turn out to be Claude Puel's final match in charge of Leicester City.

"The Frenchman was only appointed in October and started brilliantly but that's a distant memory now. It was one point from five games before Wednesday's win over Arsenal; knives have already been sharpened.

"A third consecutive top-three finish is within Tottenham's grasp. Another Champions League campaign beckons next season as a new chapter in their history begins in their fantastic new stadium.

"Wembley has never really felt like home but Spurs will still want to leave their temporary digs in style."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "I think it is not the only thing in football to win titles, but...this club, these group of players, people working here and the fans deserve to celebrate some trophy.

"Now we are close because we are competing with the big sides, but now there is a lot of work to do to challenge them.

"We are close but to put us in a position to win is where we need to be."

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "From the kick off [against Arsenal] we put on the pitch more desire, energy, togetherness, and after that we put our play in place. It is easier to play forward and give a good feeling.

"I am happy the team can show this quality and desire and now it is important to find consistency."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If Claude Puel needs to win to keep his job, then I don't think that will happen.

I am backing Tottenham to win, and Harry Kane to score - he got a hat-trick on the final day of last season.

Prediction: 2-0

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's only win in the last five Premier League meetings was by 6-1 in May 2017.

Leicester have not completed a league double over Tottenham since the 1998-99 campaign.

The Foxes have lost both of their previous games against Spurs at Wembley Stadium: 2-0 in the 1961 FA Cup final and 1-0 in the 1999 League Cup final.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are guaranteed a top-four finish for the third consecutive season, a feat they last achieved in the early 1960s.

Since losing their opening Premier League game at Wembley, Spurs have been beaten in just one of the subsequent 17 (W12, D4).

Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in his last 14 appearances at Wembley.

Kane has scored nine goals against Leicester, more than he has against any other Premier League side.

Son Heung-Min has been directly involved in more home goals in all competitions for Spurs this season than any other player, with 14 goals and nine assists.

Leicester City

Leicester's win over Arsenal ended a run of five Premier League games without a victory.

They are winless in their last six Premier League matches in London and lost 5-0 at Crystal Palace in their last match in the capital.

Since his Premier League debut in August 2014, Jamie Vardy has scored 24 goals against the big six sides - four more than any other player during this period.

The last team to beat both north London sides in consecutive Premier League matches were Manchester United, who defeated Spurs 3-0 and Arsenal 8-2 in August 2011.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 14% Probability of home win: 79% Probability of away win: 7%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.