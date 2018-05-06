Scottish Gossip: Kieran Tierney, Steven Gerrard, Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Sunday's Scottish back pages are dominated by the news of Sir Alex Ferguson undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage, with leading figures from across the football world offering their support to the former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager.

Celtic left back Kieran Tierney, recently voted the Scottish football writers' young player of the year for the third successive season, says he is flattered by speculation linking him to some of England's biggest clubs, but says he is happy where he is and is in no rush to leave Parkhead. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants to keep Tierney at the club but admits the time may come when the decision is out of his hands. (Herald)

Tierney has spoken of his respect for fellow left-back Andy Robertson, who has reached the Champions League final with Liverpool, and says the pair keep in touch during the season. (Sunday Mail)

Kieran Tierney has been linked with Manchester United in recent months

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants "fight and passion" from his players and says he will "work out quickly" who in his squad fancy the challenge - and get rid of those who don't once he takes charge of the Ibrox outfit on June 1. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard's decision to make Gary McAllister his assistant at Ibrox has been endorsed by Brendan Rodgers, who made the Scot a first-team coach at Liverpool in 2015. (Scotsman)

Full-back James Tavernier says the appointment of Gerrard has created a buzz in the Rangers squad as he insisted he is desperate to be part of the new manager's plans for next season. (Sunday Mail)

Gerrard's former Liverpool team-mate Michael Owen admits Rangers are taking a risk by appointing him, but reckons the 37-year-old has the right attributes to succeed. (Daily Mail)

Rangers director of football Mark Allen says Gerrard will have the final say on all of the club's transfers. (Herald)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, who has played 51 times for the Scottish champions this season, is a summer transfer target for English Premier League sides Bournemouth and Watford. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is determined to down Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday night and secure a spot in Europe next season. (Sunday Mail)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says the 0-0 draw at Aberdeen on Saturday was a "statement of intent" from his players as the battle to finish second in the Premiership continues. (Scotsman)

James Tavernier is excited by the prospect of working under Steven Gerrard at Rangers

Lennon was left bemused as Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds escaped a red card for bringing down Jamie Maclaren in Saturday's battle for second at Pittodrie. (Sunday Mail)

Kansas City striker Johnny Russell says he has no regrets over his failed move to boyhood heroes Celtic in 2013, when he left Dundee United for Derby County. (Scottish Sun)

The upsurge in interest created by Steven Gerrard's appointment as Rangers manager could lead to a record television deal for Scottish football, with the current agreement up at the end of next season. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill was proud of his players despite their Pro14 play-off defeat in Munster, and has urged them to take the positives from their much-improved campaign. (Scotsman)