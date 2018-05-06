Hearts 1-3 Celtic: Steven Naismith tackle on Scott Brown 'shocking' - Brendan Rodgers

Steven Naismith was not cautioned for his challenge on Celtic captain Scott Brown

Brendan Rodgers insists Hearts' Steven Naismith got away with a "shocking challenge" on Scott Brown during Celtic's 3-1 win at Tynecastle.

Naismith escaped punishment for the early tackle on Celtic's skipper.

"You only need to see it. The ball was gone and the follow through is there to see," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"The ball was well gone and it wasn't just late, it was very late. It will be just interesting to see what the authorities make of that."

Celtic secured a seventh successive league title last week by beating Rangers 5-0, but they fell behind at Tynecastle when Kyle Lafferty smashed a right-foot effort past Scott Bain.

Dedryck Boyata squared it with a fine header before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 following a sublime pass from Tom Rogic, with substitute Scott Sinclair sealing the win with a stoppage-time tap-in.

Naismith and Brown were involved in several tussles throughout the match

Celtic can secure back-to-back trebles by seeing off Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final on 19 May, and the only downside to Sunday's win was an injury to in-form French striker Odsonne Edouard, which could make him a doubt for Hampden.

"It looked like a hamstring so we're going to need to assess that and see where that's at," Rodgers added.

"If it is his hamstring then it's going to be hard for him to make it.

"Leigh [Griffiths] was ill so he'll get back into training next week I hope."

Sunday's win secured a slice of revenge for Celtic, whose 69-match unbeaten domestic run was ended when they last visited Tynecastle in December.

And Rodgers was delighted to see his side come through a difficult test in the capital.

"A great victory for us on the back of obviously going behind, and as I said it was a really really tough game for us," he said.

"Tom [Rogic's] pass for the second goal, Moussa's touch and finish and then a real good combination play between Stu [Stuart Armstrong] and Scott [Sinclair] to score. Very satisfying.

"A different way to win from last week but still three points and happy."