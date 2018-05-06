EFL play-offs 2017-18: Key dates for semi-finals and finals

Last season, Blackpool, Millwall and Huddersfield won the League Two, League One and Championship play-off finals

The closing weekend of the English Football League season saw Cardiff City return to the top flight, Rochdale pull off a great escape in League One and Barnet drop down to the National League.

The regular EFL season has been concluded, but the twists and turns of the 2017-18 campaign are far from over.

The play-offs get under way on Thursday, as the battles for the final promotion spots in the Championship, League One and League Two recommence.

You can follow live text coverage of every EFL play-off match on the BBC Sport website and app, including the three Wembley finals on 26-28 May.

Here are the key dates and fixtures:

Championship

Fulham would have been promoted automatically if they had beaten Birmingham City in their final match, but the London side lost 3-1

Friday, 11 May (19:45 BST): Derby County v Fulham

Saturday, 12 May (17:15 BST): Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Monday, 14 May (19:45 BST): Fulham v Derby County

Tuesday, 15 May (19:45 BST): Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Saturday, 26 May (17:00 BST): Championship play-off final

League One

Will caretaker manager Lee Bowyer guide Charlton back into the Championship?

Thursday, 10 May (19:45 BST): Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town

Saturday, 12 May (12:30 BST): Scunthorpe United v Rotherham United

Sunday, 13 May (17:15 BST): Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Wednesday, 16 May (19:45 BST): Rotherham United v Scunthorpe United

Sunday, 27 May (15:00 BST): League One play-off final

League Two

Lincoln have already won once at Wembley this season, beating Shrewsbury in April's Checkatrade Trophy final

Saturday, 12 May (15:00 BST): Lincoln City v Exeter City

Saturday, 12 May (19:30 BST): Coventry City v Notts County

Thursday, 17 May (19:45 BST): Exeter City v Lincoln City

Friday, 18 May (19:45 BST): Notts County v Coventry City

Monday, 28 May (15:00 BST): League Two play-off final