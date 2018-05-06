EFL play-offs 2017-18: Key dates for semi-finals and finals
-
- From the section Football
The closing weekend of the English Football League season saw Cardiff City return to the top flight, Rochdale pull off a great escape in League One and Barnet drop down to the National League.
The regular EFL season has been concluded, but the twists and turns of the 2017-18 campaign are far from over.
The play-offs get under way on Thursday, as the battles for the final promotion spots in the Championship, League One and League Two recommence.
You can follow live text coverage of every EFL play-off match on the BBC Sport website and app, including the three Wembley finals on 26-28 May.
Here are the key dates and fixtures:
Championship
Friday, 11 May (19:45 BST): Derby County v Fulham
Saturday, 12 May (17:15 BST): Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Monday, 14 May (19:45 BST): Fulham v Derby County
Tuesday, 15 May (19:45 BST): Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Saturday, 26 May (17:00 BST): Championship play-off final
League One
Thursday, 10 May (19:45 BST): Charlton Athletic v Shrewsbury Town
Saturday, 12 May (12:30 BST): Scunthorpe United v Rotherham United
Sunday, 13 May (17:15 BST): Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic
Wednesday, 16 May (19:45 BST): Rotherham United v Scunthorpe United
Sunday, 27 May (15:00 BST): League One play-off final
League Two
Saturday, 12 May (15:00 BST): Lincoln City v Exeter City
Saturday, 12 May (19:30 BST): Coventry City v Notts County
Thursday, 17 May (19:45 BST): Exeter City v Lincoln City
Friday, 18 May (19:45 BST): Notts County v Coventry City
Monday, 28 May (15:00 BST): League Two play-off final