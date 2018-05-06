BBC Sport - Darren McCauley says Coleraine 'had to win' Irish Cup after league heartbreak

Darren McCauley says defeat in Saturday's Irish Cup final was not an option for Coleraine after their league heartbreak last weekend and the cup final flop against Linfield 12 months ago.

McCauley's magnificent goal put the Bannsiders ahead against Cliftonville in Saturday's final and while Rory Donnelly equalised for the Reds, late strikes from Aaron Burns and Eoin Bradley secured Coleraine's triumph.

