Phil Parkinson: Bolton Wanderers boss ecstatic at 'surreal' survival

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson said he was "pinching himself" after his side scored two late goals to beat Nottingham Forest and secure survival.

Wanderers looked to be heading back to League One before David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham earned a dramatic win.

Parkinson told BBC Radio 5 live: "When the whistle went (assistant) Steve Parkin, grabbed hold of me and said, 'We've done it!' "I said, 'Are you sure? Are you sure?'

"It was almost a surreal feeling."

He added: "I said on the pitch it felt similar to the Chelsea thing (Parkinson managed League One Bradford to victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup). You were pinching yourself."

Bolton had started the day in 23rd place in the Championship but defeats for Burton and Barnsley meant they eventually finished two points above the bottom three.

Parkinson said securing survival this season was a "bigger achievement" than last season's promotion and called on the board to give him resources to bolster the squad.

"What a season it's been. There's been a transfer embargo and all sorts of off-field business that I don't want to go in to too much right now," he added.

"We're keeping people in jobs and that's so important. Bolton has had tough times since coming out of the Premier League (in 2012) and we need to invest in this squad next year to ensure we're not in this sort of position next season."