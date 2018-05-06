'Hey ho, it's better than the Championship!'

Neil Warnock says taking Cardiff City into the Premier League is his finest achievement as a manager.

The 69-year-old admits he was relieved that Birmingham City, under former Swansea boss Garry Monk, did them a favour by beating promotion rivals Fulham while the Bluebirds drew with Reading.

Warnock even has time for some brevity in his post-match conference as he reflects on playing in the Premier League next season.