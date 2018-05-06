Jose Morais: Barnsley head coach leaves following Championship relegation

Jose Morais had previously had spells managing clubs in Tunisia, Greece, Turkey and Saudi Arabia

Barnsley head coach Jose Morais has left the club following their relegation from the Championship.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea assistant Morais won only three of his 15 games in charge after replacing Paul Heckingbottom at Oakwell in February.

The 52-year-old had a clause in his contract to leave following relegation, which was confirmed with a 4-1 defeat by Derby on Sunday.

Assistant coaches Dimas Teixeira and Joao Cunha have also left Oakwell.

Morais' appointment came just two months after Barnsley were taken over by a consortium including a Chinese billionaire and Oakland Athletics minority owner Billy Beane, who helped pioneer the 'moneyball' approach to baseball.

"Today is a sad day, we will discuss later what has gone wrong during the season," chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"When you are the head of the organisation you have to take the responsibility, and today I take my part of the responsibility in what's happening.

"My responsibility now is to make sure that we're going to roll up our sleeves, work hard and come back stronger next season."

In April, Morais said he believed relegation would not mean his time at the club had been a failure.

"I think that I am getting the best out of them and I think that I am doing important things with them," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I believe in things that I built and what I can build, and I believe in organisation and stability."