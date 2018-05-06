Hearts 1-3 Celtic: Craig Levein unhappy with disallowed John Souttar goal

Hearts manager Craig Levein remonstrated with the officials after the goal was ruled out

Hearts manager Craig Levein says the "ridiculous" decision to disallow a John Souttar goal cost his side against Celtic at Tynecastle.

Referee Bobby Madden ruled the goal out for an infringement, with Celtic keeper Scott Bain claiming he was impeded.

Hearts did take the lead soon after through Kyle Lafferty, but goals from Dedryck Boyata, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair won it for Celtic.

"I have no idea why the referee disallows the goal," Levein said.

"If anyone is blocking him, it's his own player.

"I think that's the biggest thing about the match. We were 1-1 when it could have been 2-0 and that would have made a huge difference.

"It's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous and I've no idea."

Hearts captain Christophe Berra refused to blame the decision for his side's defeat but was convinced the official got it wrong.

"He just said the keeper got pushed," said the defender.

John Souttar poked the ball home early on at Tynecastle, but the goal was ruled out

"We've seen it again and clearly he's not been pushed. He just misjudged the ball and that's football.

"Small margins make the difference, but we won't use that as an excuse."

Celtic were well worth their victory after a commanding second-half display in the capital, the champions gaining some revenge after Hearts ended their 69-game unbeaten domestic run at the same venue in December.

The defeat was Hearts' first at Tynecastle in a year, although they lost two of the home games they played at Murrayfield this season while their stadium was being refurbished.

The Gorgie men will finish the season in sixth spot and Berra was not too downhearted about Sunday's display.

"Overall, I don't think it was a bad performance from us," he said. "It was more like the Hearts on the front foot.

"Second half, I think we just maybe tired a bit. We've had a few players who haven't trained much, not been match fit and as the game went on they tired."