Match ends, Napoli 2, Torino 2.
Napoli 2-2 Torino
Juventus need one point from their last two games to win the Serie A title for a seventh straight season after Napoli were held by Torino.
Dries Mertens gave the hosts the lead with a tap-in on his 31st birthday.
Daniele Baselli equalised for the mid-table visitors before substitute Marek Hamsik restored Napoli's advantage with a shot from outside the area.
However, Lorenzo de Silvestri's late header all but ended Napoli's title hopes with two games to play.
Juve are six points clear with matches away to fourth-placed Roma on 13 May and at home to relegated Hellas Verona on 20 May to go. The leaders also have a far superior goal difference.
Napoli were a point behind Juve after beating the leaders 1-0 on 22 April. But they have picked up just one point from two games since.
Their final two games are away to ninth-placed Sampdoria on 13 May and at home to relegation-threatened Crotone on 20 May.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 21Chiriches
- 6Silva DuarteBooked at 66mins
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello Filho
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forHamsikat 69'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forOunasat 88'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 63'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 17Hamsik
- 19Milic
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 31Ghoulam
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- 99Milik
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 33NkoulouBooked at 90mins
- 13BurdissoBooked at 21mins
- 4Bonifazi
- 29De Silvestri
- 6Acquah
- 88RincónSubstituted forValdifioriat 87'minutes
- 8BaselliBooked at 52minsSubstituted forFalqueat 78'minutes
- 15Ansaldi
- 11NiangSubstituted forBelottiat 63'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 10Ljajic
Substitutes
- 1Ichazo
- 3Molinaro
- 5Valdifiori
- 9Belotti
- 14Falque
- 20Edera
- 23Barreca
- 99Coppola
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Torino 2.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Afriyie Acquah.
Booking
Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jorginho (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces José Callejón.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Mirko Valdifiori replaces Tomás Rincón.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Torino 2. Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Iago Falque replaces Daniele Baselli.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele Baselli (Torino).
Booking
Andrea Belotti (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Torino 1. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marek Hamsik replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Afriyie Acquah (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Andrea Belotti replaces M'Baye Niang.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Torino).
Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Torino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Afriyie Acquah.