Italian Serie A
Napoli2Torino2

Napoli 2-2 Torino

.
Marek Hamsik scored his 100th Serie A goal for Napoli two minutes after coming on as a substitute

Juventus need one point from their last two games to win the Serie A title for a seventh straight season after Napoli were held by Torino.

Dries Mertens gave the hosts the lead with a tap-in on his 31st birthday.

Daniele Baselli equalised for the mid-table visitors before substitute Marek Hamsik restored Napoli's advantage with a shot from outside the area.

However, Lorenzo de Silvestri's late header all but ended Napoli's title hopes with two games to play.

Juve are six points clear with matches away to fourth-placed Roma on 13 May and at home to relegated Hellas Verona on 20 May to go. The leaders also have a far superior goal difference.

Napoli were a point behind Juve after beating the leaders 1-0 on 22 April. But they have picked up just one point from two games since.

Their final two games are away to ninth-placed Sampdoria on 13 May and at home to relegation-threatened Crotone on 20 May.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 21Chiriches
  • 6Silva DuarteBooked at 66mins
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forHamsikat 69'minutes
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forOunasat 88'minutes
  • 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 63'minutes
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 17Hamsik
  • 19Milic
  • 22Sepe
  • 27Machach
  • 30Rog
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli
  • 99Milik

Torino

  • 39Sirigu
  • 33NkoulouBooked at 90mins
  • 13BurdissoBooked at 21mins
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 6Acquah
  • 88RincónSubstituted forValdifioriat 87'minutes
  • 8BaselliBooked at 52minsSubstituted forFalqueat 78'minutes
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 11NiangSubstituted forBelottiat 63'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 10Ljajic

Substitutes

  • 1Ichazo
  • 3Molinaro
  • 5Valdifiori
  • 9Belotti
  • 14Falque
  • 20Edera
  • 23Barreca
  • 99Coppola
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 2, Torino 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Torino 2.

Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).

Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Afriyie Acquah.

Booking

Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jorginho (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces José Callejón.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Mirko Valdifiori replaces Tomás Rincón.

Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 2, Torino 2. Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Iago Falque replaces Daniele Baselli.

Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniele Baselli (Torino).

Booking

Andrea Belotti (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 2, Torino 1. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marek Hamsik replaces Piotr Zielinski.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Afriyie Acquah (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Andrea Belotti replaces M'Baye Niang.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Afriyie Acquah (Torino).

Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Torino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Afriyie Acquah.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th May 2018

  • NapoliNapoli2TorinoTorino2
  • UdineseUdinese0Inter MilanInter Milan4
  • ChievoChievo2CrotoneCrotone1
  • GenoaGenoa2FiorentinaFiorentina3
  • LazioLazio1AtalantaAtalanta1
  • SPALSPAL2BeneventoBenevento0
  • SassuoloSassuolo0SampdoriaSampdoria0
  • CagliariCagliari19:45RomaRoma

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus36294384236191
2Napoli36267373284585
3Lazio36218785444171
4Roma35217759283170
5Inter Milan361912562263669
6AC Milan361791050401060
7Atalanta361611956371959
8Fiorentina361691153401357
9Sampdoria36167135554155
10Torino361115105044648
11Genoa36118173240-841
12Bologna36116193949-1039
13Sassuolo36911162657-3138
14SPAL36714153556-2135
15Chievo36810183358-2534
16Crotone3697203762-2534
17Udinese36104224663-1734
18Cagliari3596203160-2933
19Hellas Verona3674252975-4625
20Benevento3653283283-5118
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport