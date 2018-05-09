Spanish La Liga
Barcelona5Villarreal1

Barcelona 5-1 Villarreal

Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele doubled his Barcelona goal tally in one night - he had scored two in his first 20 matches

Barcelona moved to within two games of an unbeaten La Liga season as they brushed Villarreal aside, with Ousmane Dembele scoring twice.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring after Dembele's shot was parried and Paulinho tapped home a second.

Lionel Messi poked home following Andres Iniesta's exquisite first-time pass over the defence.

Nicola Sansone pulled one back for Villarreal before Demeble's late double.

He scored into an empty net after good work by Ivan Rakitic and then scored a magnificent second, as he picked the ball up on the halfway line, took on several defenders and chipped Sergio Asenjo from the edge of the box.

Iniesta came off to a standing ovation just before the hour mark. The Barca captain is leaving the club he has spent his entire career at this summer, although there are reports his expected move to China is in doubt.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca now just need to avoid defeat at Levante and at home to Real Sociedad in the next two weekends to become the first team in the modern era to go a whole La Liga season unbeaten.

The last team to achieve the feat was Real Madrid in 1931-32 when there were 18 games in a season.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3PiquéSubstituted forMinaat 80'minutes
  • 25Vermaelen
  • 19Digne
  • 15Paulinho
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forRakiticat 65'minutes
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forL Suárezat 61'minutes
  • 11Dembélé
  • 10Messi
  • 14Coutinho Correia

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Rakitic
  • 9L Suárez
  • 17Alcácer
  • 18Alba
  • 21André Gomes
  • 24Mina

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2GasparBooked at 82mins
  • 3González
  • 6RuizBooked at 44mins
  • 11Costa
  • 10Castillejo Azuaga
  • 16Hernández Cascante
  • 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forFuego Martínezat 57'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 7CheryshevSubstituted forSansoneat 45'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 9BaccaSubstituted forÜnalat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Marín
  • 13Fernández
  • 15Ünal
  • 18Sansone
  • 19Fuego Martínez
  • 23Bonera
  • 28Rabaseda Antolín
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
54,743

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away20
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 5, Villarreal 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Villarreal 1.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 5, Villarreal 1. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yerry Mina following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Javi Fuego (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Sansone.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Attempt saved. Jaume Costa (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicola Sansone.

Offside, Barcelona. Coutinho tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodri (Villarreal).

Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 4, Villarreal 1. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt blocked. Rodri (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lucas Digne (Barcelona) because of an injury.

Booking

Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Yerry Mina replaces Gerard Piqué.

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaume Costa (Villarreal).

Attempt missed. Nicola Sansone (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodri.

Attempt missed. Nicola Sansone (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.

Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Coutinho is caught offside.

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rodri (Villarreal).

Booking

Javi Fuego (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Javi Fuego (Villarreal).

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Enes Ünal replaces Carlos Bacca.

Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).

Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Villarreal. Samu Castillejo tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rodri (Villarreal).

Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicola Sansone.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Sergio Busquets.

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona36279094247090
2Atl Madrid36229555203575
3Real Madrid36219686424472
4Valencia36207962372567
5Real Betis36185135656059
6Villarreal36176135146557
7Sevilla36166144656-1054
8Getafe361410124132952
9Girona36139144857-948
10Eibar36138154148-747
11Real Sociedad36137166356746
12Celta Vigo361210145552346
13Alavés36142203748-1144
14Ath Bilbao361013134045-543
15Espanyol361013133141-1043
16Levante361013133750-1343
17Leganés36117182946-1740
18Dep La Coruña36611193570-3529
19Las Palmas3657242371-4822
20Malaga3655262356-3320
Top Stories

