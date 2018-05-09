Juventus 4-0 AC Milan
Juventus won their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia as they thrashed AC Milan in the final at Stadio Olimpico.
Centre-back Medhi Benatia scored twice for Juve, heading in the opener in the 56th minute from Paulo Dybala's cross.
Milan's 19-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was at fault as he fumbled in Douglas Costa's second and then spilled Mario Mandzukic's header for Benatia to poke home.
Nikola Kalinic then headed Miralem Pjanic's corner past his own keeper.
Juventus need just one point from their final two Serie A games to complete a fourth domestic double in a row.
Massimiliano Allegri's side did not concede a single goal in this season's cup run, with Gianluigi Buffon making his first appearance in a Coppa Italia final since 1999.
The closest Milan, who have not won a trophy in seven years, came was when Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi inadvertently hit his own post.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 7Cuadrado
- 15Barzagli
- 4Benatia
- 22Asamoah
- 6Khedira
- 5PjanicSubstituted forMarchisioat 87'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 10DybalaSubstituted forHiguaínat 83'minutes
- 11Douglas CostaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 73'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 8Marchisio
- 9Higuaín
- 12Alex Sandro
- 16Pinsoglio
- 21Höwedes
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2CalabriaBooked at 73mins
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 79Kessié
- 73LocatelliSubstituted forMontolivoat 80'minutes
- 5Bonaventura
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forBoriniat 68'minutes
- 63CutroneSubstituted forKalinicat 62'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Kalinic
- 9Valente Silva
- 11Borini
- 17Zapata
- 18Montolivo
- 20Abate
- 21Biglia
- 22Musacchio
- 30Storari
- 31Antonelli
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Antonio Damato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7