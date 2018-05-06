Nigel Clough: Burton Albion boss says club has had 'fantastic' Championship stay

Tom Naylor contemplates life in League One after Burton's relegation is confirmed

Manager Nigel Clough said Burton Albion had enjoyed a "fantastic" two-year stay in the Championship after suffering an agonising relegation in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Albion were not sure of avoiding the drop even if they had beaten Preston.

But Preston scored a last-gasp winner and rivals Bolton scored two late goals to ensure the Brewers went down.

Clough said: "To take this club to some special places, when really what we're used to is non-league, has been great."

With Barnsley on their way to a heavy defeat against one of Clough's former sides Derby County, and another former club Nottingham Forest 2-1 ahead against Bolton, the Brewers were close to survival as they reached injury-time level at 1-1 with 10-man Preston.

But two goals in three minutes by the Trotters against Forest meant Burton would have gone down even without Louis Moult's 93rd-minute winner for North End.

Clough, whose side would have stayed up with a victory, added: "It has been a wonderful experience.

"The fans never dreamed of going to some of the places they have been to. It's been fantastic.

"It's absolutely devastating when you're so close to survival. But it's our own fault.

"We're back down to League One and that's all it is. We'll do everything in our power to get an honest side on the pitch and compete.

"We'll do it all in budget and come back determined to return to the Championship."

So close to a remarkable escape

Burton only managed 10 wins from 46 league matches this season

Albion so nearly repeated their heroics of the 2016-17 season, when they avoided relegation by a single point in their first season of second-tier football.

Clough's side appeared doomed after a 5-0 home loss to Hull on 10 April left them bottom of the table, seven points below 21st place with just four matches remaining.

Consecutive victories against Derby County, Sunderland and Bolton followed to give hope of another escape.

But defeat against North End saw ex-Derby and Sheffield United boss Clough suffer relegation for the first time in his 20-year managerial career, 14 seasons of which have been spent with Burton.

It was the first time the Brewers have gone down in 41 years.

"It's not just the last five minutes of the game," Clough added. "It's over the course of the season."