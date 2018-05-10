Derby County v Fulham
-
Derby defender Marcus Olsson (knee) is a doubt for Friday's play-off semi-final first leg at home to Fulham.
But the Championship's top scorer, forward Matej Vydra, is likely to return to the Rams' starting line-up.
Visitors Fulham, who missed out on automatic promotion by two points, have a full-strength squad available.
Matt Targett is fit after an illness, while Sheyi Ojo is back following a knock and Floyd Ayite may start having returned from a hamstring issue.
Fulham have not won any of their six previous play-off games, after three unsuccessful two-legged semi-finals, including last season's 2-1 aggregate loss to Reading at this stage.
Derby are bidding to end their 10-year stay in the Championship, while Fulham have been out of the Premier League since 2014.
Derby boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:
"People talk about Derby and this weight of expectation that always floats around and follows a club.
"So maybe this is the first time they've been in the play-offs in recent years where there is no expectation, and where we can go out and give it everything without any real fear.
"Fulham are the favourites for the play-offs, if you look at the odds, and we're probably the least-fancied team, so maybe that gives us something to prove."
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:
"We have showed ambition, quality and self-belief many times in the regular season.
"Our season was fantastic and many teams want to be in the position we are. In the middle of December nobody believed we would be in the position to fight for the Premier League.
"We have three games ahead of us and we have great confidence. We must be ready to keep going and cross this line."
Match facts
- This will be the 62nd meeting between these two clubs in all competitions, with Derby winning 22 times (D20 L19). However, this will be first meeting between the two clubs in the play-offs.
- Derby have lost just two of their past 12 home games against Fulham in all competitions (W7 D3).
- However, Fulham did win their away league trip to Pride Park earlier this season, winning 2-1 in March.
- The team to finish sixth in the Championship has won promotion via the play-offs in just one of the past 12 seasons - Blackpool in 2009-10.
- The side to finish third in the second tier has won promotion through the play-offs (current format) on 10 occasions (34%), more than any other position.
- This will be Derby's seventh venture into the second-tier play-offs, only Ipswich Town (8) have taken part in more. They have only won promotion once in those previous six seasons in the second-tier play-offs (in 2006-07).
- Fulham will compete in the Championship play-offs for the second consecutive season after losing out to Reading in the semi-finals last term. The Whites have failed to win promotion in all three of their previous seasons in the play-offs in the English Football League (also 1988-89 and 1997-98).
- Fulham completed more passes (20,609), had the best passing accuracy (82.9%) and enjoyed a higher share of possession (60%) than any other Championship team in 2017-18.
- Derby's Matej Vydra is the Championship's top scorer this season with 21 goals from just 32 shots on target.
- Since making his Fulham debut in February, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more league goals than any other Championship player (12).