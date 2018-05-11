Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Stewart Downing scored nine goals in 63 league appearances for Aston Villa between 2009 and 2011

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has confirmed he will name the same XI that started the 2-2 draw with Ipswich.

It means striker Patrick Bamford, who has scored 13 goals this season, will begin the game on the bench.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will give recalls to a number of players, including goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, captain John Terry, midfielder Jack Grealish and striker Lewis Grabban.

They are playing in the play-offs for the first time in their history.

