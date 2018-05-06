Peterborough United: Steven Taylor among 13 players placed on transfer list

Steven Taylor joined Peterborough on a two-year deal in July 2017 following his release by Ipswich

Peterborough boss Steve Evans has placed 13 players on the transfer list, including defenders Steven Taylor and Jack Baldwin.

Former Newcastle defender Taylor, 32, made 51 appearances for Posh this term, while Baldwin, 24, featured 43 times.

Peterborough finished ninth in League One this season, seven points outside the play-off places.

"It is in the best interests of everyone if they move on," Evans told the club website.

"It goes without saying there will be significant interest in a number of them, some will be subject to transfer fees, but again that is a financial decision taken by the chairman and the board."

Midfielders Anthony Grant 30, Chris Forrester, 25, and Michael Doughty, 25, are among the other regular first-team players included on the list.

Defender Alex Penny, midfielder Jermaine Anderson, and forwards Brad Inman, Adil Nabi, Andrea Borg, Ricky Miller, Junior Morias and Morgan Penfold are also available for transfer.

Midfielder Callum Chettle, 21, who spent the second half of the season on loan with National League side AFC Fylde, has been released.