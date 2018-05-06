EA Sport Cup quarter-final: Derry City v Shelbourne (Mon)

Derry were surprised by bottom club Bray Wanderers in the Premier Division game on Friday

EA Sports Cup quarter-final: Derry City v Shelbourne Venue: The Brandywell, Derry Date: Monday, 7 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Kenny Shiels is happy his Derry City side have a quick opportunity to regroup from the defeat by Bray as they host First Division Shelbourne in Monday's EA Sports Cup quarter-final.

Friday's surprise 2-1 Premier Division defeat by bottom club Wanderers ended Derry's 10-game unbeaten run.

"We always complain about having too many games," said the Derry boss.

"But the fact is when you lose a game, it's good to get the opportunity to get back playing quickly again."

Speaking on Sunday, Shiels admitted that there was a sense in Derry ranks of "letting people down" in Friday's surprise defeat.

"That's the nature of the sport. But you can be playing a team that's bottom of the league and they are not really the worst team in the league - especially on their home patch."

Shiels also felt that the lack of atmosphere in Bray hindered his team.

"We've had an abundance of playing at the Brandywell with a high altitude atmosphere. Everyone is up and happy.

"It was a total transition going to Bray. I'm not being disrespectful to Bray but it was totally bereft of atmosphere."

Conor McDermott is an injury doubt for Derry but the other players who featured on Friday are all expected to be available for Monday's contest.

Shelbourne are only five points off the pace in the First Division and Shiels points out that they have several players in their ranks with recent Premier Division experience including Lorcan Fitzgerald, Dave Mulcahy, Derek Prendergast and Alan Byrne.

"Just because they are in the First Division doesn't make them a lesser team than us."