Fulham v Derby County
- From the section Championship
Fulham go into the home second-leg of their EFL Championship play-off semi-final trailing 1-0 to opponents Derby.
The Cottagers hope on-loan Liverpool striker Sheyi Ojo will return after missing six games with an injury.
Derby lead thanks to Cameron Jerome's header and could give a first start since 11 March to Ikechi Anya, who came off the bench at Pride Park.
Boss Gary Rowett must cope without left-back Marcus Olsson, who will be out until 2019 after knee surgery.
The aggregate winners will face either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough in the final at Wembley for a place in next season's Premier League.
Match facts
- Fulham are still looking for their first ever win in the Football League play-offs, having drawn two and lost five of their previous seven games.
- The last second-tier team to win the play-offs after a semi-final first leg defeat was Bolton Wanderers, who overturned a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in 1995 (3-2 on aggregate), before beating Reading in the final.
- Derby have progressed to the play-off final on each of the previous three occasions they have won the semi-final first leg; all of which have come in the second tier (in 1994, 2007 and 2014).
- Fulham have scored more league goals than any other Championship team in 2018, with 61% of their total coming in home games (27 of 44).
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has been directly involved in seven of Fulham's past 12 league goals at Craven Cottage, scoring six and assisting one.
- After scoring just once in his first 15 league appearances for Derby, Cameron Jerome has netted in each of his four outings since (five goals).
- If Jerome nets in the second leg, it would be the first time in his league career (including play-offs) that he has scored in five consecutive games.