Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Sir Alex Ferguson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is set to miss the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell with a hamstring injury. (Daily Mail)

The appointment of Steven Gerrard will give Rangers a universal appeal to potential transfer targets this summer, according to on-loan midfielder Sean Goss. (Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton brands Hearts' on-loan forward Steven Naismith a "coward" after a late tackle on Scott Brown at Tynecastle and suggests he committed two red card offences in the first half of yesterday's 3-1 defeat. (Sun)

Steven Naismith's challenge on Scott Brown was condemned by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Fenerbahce issue a hands off warning to Rangers over Steven Gerrard's top target, former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. (Daily Mail)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton says Steven Gerrard will need patience as well as pounds to succeed at Ibrox. (Sun)

"I always thought Sir Alex was indestructible but if anyone has the courage and determination to surmount this adversity it's him," says former Scotland boss Craig Brown as Sir Alex Ferguson remains in intensive care following a brain haemorrhage. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says Rangers' visit to Pittodrie on Tuesday is the most important game of the season as the Dons aim to secure second place for the fourth year running. (Herald)

Midfielder Callum McGregor insists Celtic won't be slowed down by dead rubbers in the league ahead of the Scottish Cup final. (Daily Record)

Hearts pair John Souttar and Kyle Lafferty are doubtful for Wednesday's Edinburgh derby after sustaining injuries towards the end of yesterday's defeat by Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts face competition from Blackpool for Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sun)

Veteran striker Steven MacLean insists that he has no intention of playing second fiddle at Hearts next season after signing off his six-year stint at St Johnstone with a hat-trick at the weekend. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean is joining Hearts on a two-year deal

Ross County forward Alex Schalk has painful memories of suffering relegation in his native Netherlands but is refusing to entertain thoughts of suffering a similar fate in the Premiership. (Press & Journal)

Dylan McGeouch says his season would have been over but for the protective face-mask he wore against Aberdeen, which will allow him to play his part in Hibs' push for second place. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Neil Stirton relives an emotional time on the Gold Coast and contemplates his shooting future. (Press & Journal)

Glasgow Rocks beat Surrey Scorcher 99-75 last night to set up a semi-final with London Lions in the BBL play-offs. (Herald, print edition).