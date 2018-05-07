Andy Morrison: Connah's Quay Nomads 'going in right direction'

Andy Morrison played for Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Manchester City

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison hopes their Welsh Cup final victory will give them the springboard to challenge New Saints next season.

Nomads beat Aberystwyth Town 4-1 in Newtown to secure the Welsh Cup for the first time in their history.

Morrison's side finished third in the Welsh Premier League and were 17 points behind champions New Saints.

"They're still away ahead of everyone," Morrison told BBC Sport Wales.

"They've had an infrastructure in place that's been going 15 years so that doesn't crumble overnight so it's going to take a long time for somebody to get close to them.

"But we're going in the right direction and that's all I can ask.

"We've got to sit down this week and negotiate with the players for next season.

"We've got to find a way to improve and we've got to go and find a way to challenge TNS.

"I'm not too worried about TNS but raise our standards.

"If every one of us can be a little bit better and go again next season with the same intensity then we'll improve again. It's about closing the gap."

Connah's Quay missed out on second place in the Welsh Premier League to Bangor City, who have been demoted from the top flight after being refused a domestic licence.

That also meant Nomads were already guaranteed an automatic Europa League spot for next season ahead of the Welsh Cup final against Aberystwyth Town.

'Professional performance'

Two goals from Michael Wilde as well as efforts from Michael Bakare and Andy Owens secured a comfortable 4-1 win in Newtown.

"What we worked on this week to make things difficult for them, everything worked," former Manchester City defender Morrison added.

"Even down to the corner goal was something we worked on this week so I'm delighted.

"Five or six [goals] at the end wouldn't have flattered us because I thought we were very, very good.

"It was a thoroughly professional performance and the goals came at the right time and made it difficult for Aber to get back into the game."