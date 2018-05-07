Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard set to miss Scottish Cup final

Edouard was injured early in the second half at Tynecastle

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is in danger of missing the Scottish Cup final after picking up an injury in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Hearts.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Paris St-Germain, pulled up early in the second half at Tynecastle.

"It looked like a hamstring so we will have to assess that," said Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

"It will be an absolute shame if he is going to be ruled out (of the cup final against Motherwell)."

Edouard, who has scored 11 goals for the Premiership champions, started up front with the returning Moussa Dembele as Celtic came from behind to win in Edinburgh.

With just two weeks of the season remaining, Rodgers admitted the Frenchman may not play again this campaign.

"He has been brilliant for us and just continued to develop and improve," he said. "It looks like a hamstring, and there's only a couple of weeks left.

"If it is that, then yes (he will miss out)."

Dembele, who had been missing for three weeks, was withdrawn after 62 minutes, having scored Celtic's second goal.

However, Rodgers said there were no concerns over the former Fulham forward.

"Precaution yes," he said. "The minute he (Edouard) gets injured, with Moussa coming back in, once you get past the 65-minute mark it runs a high risk. He is prone to one or two hamstrings so it was just a precaution."

Injured Musonda returns to Chelsea

Charly Musonda will definitely miss the cup final as Celtic seek an unprecedented back-to-back treble after suffering a shoulder injury.

The midfielder, 21, has struggled for game time since his 18-month loan switch from Chelsea in January, making just eight appearances.

"We have sent him back to Chelsea to get the treatment," said Rodgers.

"I would very much doubt (he will be back), for this season. We will have a chat with Chelsea like we do with all the loan players.

"He has been unfortunate. The team has been playing very well and he's had some game time."