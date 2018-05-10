Tranmere Rovers v Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard (left) and Tranmere manager Micky Mellon will go head-to-head at Wembley

Striker James Norwood says Tranmere will use the pain of last season's National League promotion final loss to "fuel" them against Boreham Wood.

Micky Mellon's side, beaten 3-1 by Forest Green in 2017, have reached the final for the second season running.

Rovers finished second in the table, seven points above their opponents.

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard says his club are capable of doing the "unthinkable" by reaching League Two for the first time in its history.

'We can't go through that again'

Forest Green were in their second successive promotion final when they beat Tranmere last season

Tranmere were relegated from the English Football League in 2015, ending an 87-year spell in England's top four divisions, and were in the third tier as recently as 2014.

They also finished second in the National League last season, but fell agonisingly short of promotion with defeat at Wembley to a Forest Green side who, like Boreham Wood, had never reached the EFL.

"It was horrible," Norwood told BBC Radio Merseyside. "You think about it almost every day when you come into training, and you're travelling away to grounds you don't want to travel to thinking things could have been so different.

"We've used that to fuel ourselves and make sure it doesn't happen again.

"We've got a great set of lads here - I wouldn't want to be in the trenches with anyone else. We'll die for each other on Saturday and hopefully that'll get us over the line."

Norwood, who used to play for Forest Green, has scored 22 goals this season, including two in Tranmere's semi-final victory over Ebbsfleet.

"We wanted it last year but we didn't need it - we need it this year as players, we can't go through that again," he said.

"We can't sit on the coach for the five hours in the dark and silence, thinking 'what if?' Nobody wants to feel that again, we just want to walk up those steps and be able to celebrate."

'We don't have pressure but there's demand'

Boreham Wood beat League One Blackpool to reach the FA Cup second round this season

Just eight years ago Boreham Wood were in the Isthmian League Premier Division - the seventh tier - but they stand on the brink of climbing out of the non-league pyramid for the first time in their 70-year history.

Manager Garrard, 32, has been at the Hertfordshire club for 10 years as a player, assistant and boss, this season leading them to their highest-ever league finish and best FA Cup run.

"We honestly believed when we got the squad together back in June, and went to Barnstaple for our pre-season tour, that we could do the unthinkable and get out of the league," he told BBC Sport.

"We are underdogs because Tranmere are a league side steeped in history. Most of the viewing public on Saturday would love to see us promoted.

"Tranmere have a pressure because they're a league side, with league gates, a league manager and players. We don't have pressure, we're overachieving in terms of our league status, but there's a demand."

Garrard was appointed just a few weeks after his 30th birthday by Wood chairman Danny Hunter, who is coming towards the end of his 19th season at the club and will miss his son's graduation to fly back from the United States of America for the final.

"Thankfully I've done a good enough job to let him walk up Wembley Way, I know that's a dream of his," Garrard added.

"The players are going to do a visit before because I want the occasion out of their head - we're going for business."

Match facts