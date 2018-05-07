Rob Maclean: Dundee will face fight to hold on to midfield duo

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals, penalties, a loose tooth and stinging nettles

BBC commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football.

Dundee will do well to keep duo

Rhyming midfielders Glen Kamara and Mark O'Hara will be in demand after helping seal Dundee's top-flight status.

Arithmetically, the Dark Blues could still end up in the relegation playoff place but, in reality, that's not going to be happening on the back of Saturday's 1-0 home win against Hamilton.

Manager Neil McCann is right to say that clambering out of the drop zone is no great cause for celebration. Dundee should be better than that.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Twenty-two-year-old Finnish international Kamara wasn't good enough for Arsenal but he's been a stylish performer for Dundee, who will do well to keep him into the second year of his Dens Park deal.

O'Hara, also 22, is weeks away from the end of his contract and, as he stalls on signing an extension, there has to be lots of outside interest in the powerful midfielder.

I'll be pleased for Dundee, but amazed, if they're both at the club next season.

Capital gains are a must for Hearts

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 1-3 Celtic

Hearts are playing capital catch-up this summer and it's a massive gap they're trying to close.

The league doesn't lie with just a couple of games to go and the Jambos are 20 points worse off than Hibs going into Wednesday night's Edinburgh derby.

There was a lot to like about the Hearts performance against champions Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday despite losing 3-1. And two big decisions went against them.

They had a goal wrongly chalked off before they did take the lead and Dedryck Boyata's equaliser should have been flagged offside.

But over the piece their season has been one of under-achievement despite a post-Ian Cathro revival when Craig Levein first stepped back into the front line.

That recovery has fizzled out, they've won only two of their last 10 games and the success story at Easter Road has only emphasised how much Hearts have to improve.

Rising star Ferguson a coup for Reds

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian

I don't think teenage midfielder Lewis Ferguson will be patiently waiting in line to make his Aberdeen breakthrough next season.

He seems like the sort of youngster who'll be quickly battering on the Dons' door, looking to make an immediate impact, after signing a pre-contract agreement to swap Hamilton for Pittodrie.

Eighteen year old Lewis, whose dad Derek starred for Rangers and Hearts and whose uncle is former Rangers and Scotland skipper Barry, has had a rapid rise to prominence.

He only made his Accies debut four months ago and was instantly so impressive it made you wonder why he hadn't played before.

After only 14 appearances for Hamilton, Ferguson is about to become an Aberdeen player and he looks to have all the attributes to continue on a pretty dramatic upward curve.

Final countdown for below-par Steelmen

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 1-5 St Johnstone

Two weeks away from the Scottish Cup Final, Motherwell turned in one of their poorest performances of the season, losing 5-1 at home to St Johnstone.

That's the bad news. The good news is they have two more games to get back up to speed ahead of a massive test against double treble-seeking Celtic at Hampden.

And Motherwell's last 90 minutes before a second cup final appearance of an impressive campaign is a Lanarkshire derby which should provide all the intensity they need.

Clear of any relegation worries, manager Stephen Robinson has to be philosophical about his team taking their collective eye off the ball in a match of little significance.

Although it certainly didn't lack significance for Saints skipper-for-the-day Steven MacLean, who nabbed a hat-trick in his last game for the Perth team.