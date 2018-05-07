Morecambe release eight players after avoiding relegation from League Two

Michael Rose made 96 appearances for Morecambe after joining from Rochdale in August 2016

Morecambe have released eight players, including captain Michael Rose, after avoiding relegation from League Two.

Rose, 35, has been let go along with vice-captain Dean Winnard, Rhys Turner, Steven Yawson, Reece Deakin, Patrick Brough, Adam McGurk and Luke Jordan.

Loan players Callum Lang, Gregg Wylde, Mitchell Lund and Max Muller have all returned to their parent clubs.

Morecambe avoided the drop to the National League by drawing 0-0 with Coventry on the last day of the season.

"Releasing players is always one of the hardest parts of the job and is incredibly difficult to do," Shrimps manager Jim Bentley said.

"Ongoing talks will continue with other squad members and more may depart or agree to re-sign for the club during the coming days.''