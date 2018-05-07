Malawi mourns death of former captain Jack Chamangwana

Jack Chamangwana was Malawi's second most capped player, making 133 appearances for his country

Tributes are being paid to one of Malawi's greatest players, Jack Chamangwana, who died in Blantyre on Sunday aged 61.

The former Flames captain had been suffering from high blood pressure and was admitted to hospital last week.

Chamangwana was the second most capped player in Malawi's history, making 133 appearances.

Before his death he worked as Technical Director for Malawian Super League side Be Forward Wanderers.

"We are saddened by Chamangwana's death. It has come as a shock and we cannot believe he is gone," said Be Forward Wanderers chairman Gift Mkandawire.

Chamangwana made his international debut in a friendly match against Kenya in Lilongwe in 1975 at the age of 18 under the guidance of Brazilian, Wonder Moreira.

He was part of Malawi's 1978/79 East and Central Africa Challenge Cup winning squad and retired from national duty in 1985.

His career then took him to South Africa where he played for the country's Premier League side Kazier Chiefs from 1986 to 1988 before taking over as coach.

"On behalf of the Kaizer Chiefs family, I would like to send love and peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, Wanderers FC and the Malawian football family," said Kaizer Motaung, owner of Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Malawi defender also coached Tanzanian club Young Africans before returning home to become Malawi's assistant national team coach to Young Chimodzi in 2014.