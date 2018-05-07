Hearts: Glenavon's Bobby Burns agrees three year deal at Tynecastle

Bobby Burns scored eight goals in 46 appearances for Glenavon

Hearts have completed the signing of Northern Irish teenager Bobby Burns for an undisclosed fee from Glenavon.

Burns, 18, has agreed a three-year contract with the Tynecastle side and will join his new team-mates on 9 June.

Comfortable at left-back and up front, Burns has scored eight goals in 41 appearances for Glenavon and made 12 assist in the league.

"There was discussions for few weeks and I wondered if it would happen, so I'm delighted," Burns told Hearts TV.

The versatile youngster was named Glenavon's young player of the year, their fans' player of the year and has been capped by Northern Ireland at under-21 level.

Burns has also been invited to train with Michael O'Neill's senior Northern Ireland squad.