Salford City: Club co-owned by former Man Utd players to add women's team

Gary Neville is among the owners of Salford City

Salford City, the football club owned by ex-Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and England Lionesses manager Phil Neville, will have a women's team from next season.

The team will be known as the Salford City Lionesses, but it is not yet clear which division they will play in.

Gary Neville said that a women's team was always in the club's plans.

"It's the right thing to do, we said we would do from day one," he said.

"We want it to be something that increases participation of women in sport, women in Salford, and also from our point of view as a football club, we want to be competitive."

In April, Manchester United applied to have a women's professional team for the 2018-19 season.