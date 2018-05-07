European Under-17 Championship: England fight back to beat Italy 2-1

Rayhaan Tulloch is brought down for the decisive penalty at the Bescot Stadium

Under-17 World Cup winners England came from a goal down to beat Italy in the European Championship at Walsall.

In sweltering conditions at the Bescot, Italy captain Alessio Riccardi opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a 20-yard shot into the bottom corner.

But after the break Nottingham Forest's Arvin Appiah levelled after a mazy run and Tommy Doyle converted a penalty.

England need a point from Thursday's final group match with Switzerland at Rotherham to seal a quarter-final spot.

Steve Cooper's side, which also won 2-1 in their opening match of the tournament against Israel, are now unbeaten in 15 tournament matches, but were tested in the heat by a physical and well-organised Italian side.

Their patient play created chances, however, and Matt Daly shot wide after a neat move, while substitute Bobby Duncan was also off target when well placed.

Appiah equalised after a sublime run and controlled low left-footed finish and Manchester City's Doyle sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a calm spot-kick after a controversial penalty was awarded for a foul on West Brom's Rayhaan Tulloch.

The England squad features none of the successful players of last year, who lost to Spain in the final of European Championship, but went on to win the Under-17 World Cup in India.