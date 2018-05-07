Sir Alex Ferguson: Aberdeen thoughts with former boss, says Derek McInnes

Ferguson was manager of Aberdeen from 1978 to 1986

Sir Alex Ferguson is in the thoughts of everyone at his former club Aberdeen, says Pittodrie manager Derek McInnes.

Ferguson, 76, remains in intensive care after emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

He managed the Dons from 1978 to 1986, winning 11 trophies, including the European Cup Winners' Cup and three league titles.

"We all know his character and I'm just delighted that he has an opportunity to still be fighting," said McInnes, 46.

"Here's hoping he can come through it. You see the outpouring of goodwill and affection towards him.

"Having got to know him over the last few years and watching him before that, seeing how strong a manager he was. That determination and strength of character will certainly help him."

Ferguson joined Aberdeen from St Mirren, having started his managerial career at East Stirlingshire.

Manchester United prised him away from Pittodrie in November 1986 and he would go on to collect 38 trophies during 26 years in charge before his retirement in May 2013.

"Everyone connected with the club has the same warm wishes towards him," added McInnes.

"We will all stay positive and say a prayer for him."