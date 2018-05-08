Connor Roberts: Swansea full-back trying to put emotion to one side

Roberts' start against Bournemouth was just his second in the Premier League for Swansea City

Swansea City's Connor Roberts says he cannot dwell on emotions as he battles for his hometown club's survival.

Wales international Roberts is the only locally-born player in Carlos Carvalhal's current Swansea side.

The Swans find themselves in the bottom three ahead of their "massive" game against a Southampton side who sit above them on goal difference alone.

"I love this club and I hope we can do it, but we have to perform," said the 22-year-old Swansea academy product.

Full-back Roberts made his Premier League debut in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend and was also in the side that lost to Bournemouth to the same scoreline.

Roberts has featured in all of Swansea's FA Cup games this season, starting in them all apart from their sixth round game against Tottenham

"For me personally, I can't think about the fans or that I'm a local boy, I just have to go out there, think of it as another game and play the best I can," said Roberts.

"Of course (relegation crosses your mind), when you're sat at home you can think 'what if we got relegated from the Premier League?'

"Especially for me, I'm a local boy and I definitely don't want that to happen, but I think if we don't perform and don't get those points then inevitably we deserve to not be here."

Swansea have not won in their last seven outings, but finish the campaign with two home games, with already relegated Stoke coming to south Wales for Sunday's final day.

"We can't be down about it," Roberts added.

"No matter what anyone says we're still in this fight... it's always in our hands and where there's hope there's belief.

"It's a massive game and we need the crowd behind us. We need to perform as well as we can because we're in a rut at the moment, but I'm sure the players will give everything they can for this club."